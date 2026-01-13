The trial of a 22-year-old accused of involvement in an attempted murder last July will continue on February 2, Larnaca criminal court ruled on Tuesday.

He is accused of attempting to murder a 47-year-old known to authorities on July 31 last year and appeared in court on Tuesday under draconian security measures.

His attorney requested more time to study further witness material. The 22-year-old will remain in custody until the trial resumes.

The suspect faces a total of nine charges including conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit a felony, conspiracy to commit theft, attempted murder, the unlawful possession of two firearms and ammunition, and conspiracy to attempt the murder of the same person at a later date.

The suspect was arrested in a coordinated police operation on November 17, after police obtained information from a third person to whom he confessed to the attempted murder.

In addition to that information, a scientific analysis of a piece of clothing left behind during the attempted murder had genetic material that pointed to the accused.

A search of his residence following his arrest revealed a 9mm pistol, several rounds of ammunition, two masks and four mobile phones, as well as videos showing the suspect following the 47-year-old even after the attempted murder.

The murder attempt was committed in Dromolaxia in the Larnaca district on July 31 when several shots were fired at the 47-year-old, who was riding his bicycle.

The victim was not injured and was later described by police as a “person known to authorities”.