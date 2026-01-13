The Cyprus Integrity Forum (CIF) on Tuesday called for the investigation into a controversial video to be completed and its findings published as soon as possible.

In a statement, the CIF said it is “following with particular concern the developments of the last few days following the publication of the controversial audiovisual material”.

It stressed that “the credibility and prestige of Cyprus’ state officials are a fundamental prerequisite for the institutional stability of the country, but also for the successful and effective exercise of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.”

“In this light the time factor becomes extremely crucial,” it added, emphasising the need to complete and make findings public as swiftly as possible.

“The aim is to avoid the consolidation of arbitrary or erroneous conclusions in the consciousness of both Cypriot citizens and European public opinion,” it said.

Meanwhile, the CIF stated that the anti-corruption authority should leverage the powers provided by its establishing legislation to launch its own investigation proactively and decisively on its own initiative.

“Such an action will in practice strengthen the independence of the authority and will substantially contribute to the overall effort to clarify the case,” it explained.

It further stated that the restoration of the sense of justice, both among Cypriots and European citizens, is “absolutely necessary and inextricably linked to ensuring the rule of law and the institutional credibility of the country.”

“For this reason,” the statement concluded, “we expect all competent bodies to act immediately, with seriousness, transparency and professionalism, responding to the burden of their institutional responsibility.”