Increased patrols and risk assessments for potential search and rescue operations will be carried out at Lady’s Mile and Episkopi Bay using two new jet skis, the bases said on Tuesday.

“The new equipment will not only ensure enhanced, high-visibility patrols, but will also enable a quick and effective response to incidents,” said Sergeant Andreas Fitides, head of the bases’ maritime unit at Lady’s Mile.

The bases said the jet skis were purchased in response to an increase in the number of powerboats, yachts and jet ski users during the summer season.

“Following the recent rise in maritime traffic, it is important for the SBA police to increase their presence in order to provide effective crime-prevention patrols,” Fitides added.

Although the jet skis will not be used for routine trailing operations, they are expected to support search and rescue and other maritime responses if required.

“They will not be used as a primary search and rescue vessel, however, if, whilst out on patrol, an SAR incident arises, the officer using the jet ski will carry out a risk assessment of the situation and may respond to an incident if it is considered safe to do so,” he said.

Fitides noted that due to the jet skis’ construction and manoeuvrability, they may be deployed in situations where police boats are unable to operate, including areas with shallow waters or narrow passages.