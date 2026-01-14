European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the College of Commissioners will be on the island for a two-day visit, described by Cyprus’ EU presidency as one of the most important to take place during the first six months of the year.

The visit will take place on Thursday and Friday, as part of the Cyprus EU presidency, with von der Leyen arriving on the island late on Wednesday night and the commissioners on Thursday.

Consultations will focus on cooperation during Cyprus’ six-month term.

On Thursday morning, von der Leyen and Christodoulides will visit the Green Line in Nicosia, opposite the new Nicosia city hall.

The main part of the visit will take place in Limassol, at the new port, between von der Leyen, the commissioners, President Nikos Christodoulides and the cabinet.

The meeting will begin with a family photo and a tour of an exhibition on the Amalthea project, followed by bilateral meetings.

The plenum will begin shortly afterwards and at 5.05pm von der Leyen and Christodoulides will make statements to the press.

Von der Leyen will then depart from Cyprus, while the commissioners will attend a dinner hosted by Christodoulides in Nicosia.

On Friday morning, the commissioners will visit the old town of Nicosia and the Green Line, accompanied by Foreign Minister Konstantinos Kompos and Deputy European Affairs Minister Marilena Rauna.

The members of the college will depart from Cyprus shortly before noon on Friday.