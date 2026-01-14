Former Turkish Cypriot leaders Ersin Tatar and Mustafa Akinci on Wednesday offered their condolences following the death of George Vassiliou, who served as president between 1988 and 1993.

Tatar said Vassiliou will “be remembered for his distinctive approach, different from other Greek Cypriot leaders, including the current one, and for prioritising contact and dialogue with the Turkish Cypriot side during his term in office”.

He said he was saddened to learn of Vassiliou’s passing, and offered his condolences “to his family, to his loved ones, and to the Greek Cypriot people”.

Akinci, meanwhile, said that “from the 1980s onwards, whether as a president, a party leader, or simply as an ordinary Cypriot citizen, Vassiliou was one of the few political figures devoted to a reasonable solution in Cyprus”.

“Even after stepping down from the positions of responsibility he had, he continued to contribute to efforts for the reunification of our island under a federal framework. He attached great importance to dialogue with Turkish Cypriots and was a person of realistic and modern vision,” he said.

He offered his condolences “to his beloved wife” former European commissioner Androulla Vassiliou, to whom he wished “patience and strength”, as well as to “his family and the Greek Cypriot people”.