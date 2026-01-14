Limassol district court remanded two brothers, aged 30 and 23, in custody for six days in connection with the attempted murder of a 36-year-old man last year on December 20.

The suspects were arrested on January 3 by British Dhekelia base police after a boat chase off the coast of Ormidia.

Assistance from the British bases and Cypriot maritime police led to the interception of the vessel.

The brothers were subsequently handed over to Limassol police and interrogated before being brought to court.

Their father is also wanted for allegedly assisting the escape attempt by securing the boat.

Authorities are investigating multiple offences against the two men, including conspiracy to murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit a felony, wounding, and possession of weapons, including a knife.

The attempted murder occurred around 19.00pm on Anexartisias street while the victim was sitting in a café.

According to police, a group of individuals attacked him using taser-like devices before one of the perpetrators inflicted a serious wound with a sharp object.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a private hospital, where doctors treated a serious injury to his left shoulder blade.