A digital fairness act is to be promoted by the European Commission later this year, focused on consumer protection in the online environment, including misleading practices such as “dark patterns”, addictive designs and deceptive marketing, with attention to protecting children online, commissioner Michael McGrath said on Thursday.

Speaking in Nicosia during an interparliamentary conference on AI within the framework of Cyprus’ EU Presidency, hosted by the House, the democracy, justice, rule of law and consumer protection commissioner outlined the EU’s digital framework for addressing risks linked to AI.

He also mentioned plans for a European Centre for Democratic Resilience to pool expertise, share information and improve coordination when disinformation or foreign information manipulation arises, adding that work was underway to launch the centre in cooperation with the Cypriot EU presidency.

McGrath referred to areas where AI systems can support consumers and public administration, including comparing prices, identifying scams, assisting courts with document analysis and case management, and helping to detect disinformation and foreign information manipulation.

He argued that public policy needed to account for situations where AI was used in ways that could undermine democratic processes and public trust.

Pointing to concerns about false information, McGrath said the information environment faces increased pressure from attempts to spread disinformation, manipulate public debate and interfere in elections, with generative AI enabling new techniques.

He referred to “hyper-realistic deepfakes” and automated, personalised disinformation campaigns as developments that can be deployed quickly and at scale.

McGrath said the EU’s approach was to set “guardrails” through a package of legislation and measures aimed at platform accountability and user protection, including through the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the Digital Services Act (DSA), the Code of Conduct on Disinformation, the Political Advertising Regulation and the European Media Freedom Act.

The commissioner added that the European Democracy Shield, presented in November, was organised around priorities that include safeguarding the integrity of the information space, supporting democratic institutions and elections, and strengthening societal resilience and the engagement of the public.

Addressing the conference, House president Annita Demetriou referred to the clear political responsibility to set rules, boundaries and safeguards to guarantee transparency, accountability and the protection of fundamental rights, so that AI served public interest alone.

AI, she added, was not merely a dynamic technological innovation, but a leading presence, impacting daily life.

Demetriou said AI offered unprecedented opportunities and prospects for the younger generations, however it was accompanied by challenges, which needed to be addressed at a European level.