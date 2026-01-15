A law firm acting on behalf of first lady Philippa Karsera has sent a notice to online activist Nicoletta Tsikkini, requesting the deletion and cessation of posts on social media platform X.

The correspondence cites the publications as damaging, defamatory and exceeding acceptable limits of public expression, and seeks their immediate removal to avoid further legal action.

In response, Tsikkini stated on social media that she has instructed her lawyer to address the claims in detail, asserting that efforts to silence her “will fail in vain”.

The dispute arises amid heightened scrutiny of the social support body previously chaired by Karsera, which provides financial assistance to disadvantaged students.

The first lady resigned from the role after a video circulated online linked the body to alleged campaign finance irregularities involving president Nikos Christodoulides and associates.

Despite her resignation, the management committee of the support body urged Karsera to reconsider, warning that her departure could disrupt ongoing operations and the processing of student applications.

The committee has also called for continued oversight to ensure that funds are allocated solely to eligible students and that no beneficiaries are left without support.

The body, established in 2014 and transferred to Karsera in 2023, denied any wrongdoing and stated that all donations are transparent and comply with banking regulations.

President Christodoulides has suggested the potential abolition of the body, though options to transfer its functions to the state scholarships foundation are under consideration.