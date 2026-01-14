Attorney-general, George Savvides, has assured that the investigation into a recently released controversial video alleging election funding improprieties will be swiftly completed.

“From the very beginning, the leadership of the legal service was in contact with the police chief and the investigation covers various directions both in Cyprus and abroad,” he said, speaking after the House legal affairs committee on Wednesday.

Savvides appointed former Supreme Court judge Andreas Paschalides on Tuesday as an independent criminal investigator to assist with the case.

On Paschalides’ role, he remarked that “the authenticity, origin, circumstances, motives for production and publication and any other issue that arises from the investigation along with the content, are issues that fall within the mandate that I have given to Mr Paschalides.”

He described a meeting held to coordinate investigative efforts, stating: “This morning, together with my assistant, I had a meeting in my office with Mr Paschalides, the police chief, and the investigative team, during which further actions were agreed upon for the continuation of the case.”

Regarding international cooperation, Savvides confirmed that “clearly, there are testimonies that will have to be obtained from abroad and clearly the police will go beyond their own examinations”.

Asked about potential assistance from social media platform X, formerly twitter, he said: “This depends on many factors, and all of this should be evaluated and investigations shall be carried out in all of these directions.”

When questioned about the timing of Paschalides’ appointment, Savvidis retorted “It is I, the attorney-general who decides and not when anyone else tells me, from the very beginning I gave instructions to the police chief and am monitoring the matter.”

He declined to comment on possible arrests, stating, “I prefer to avoid answering questions that relate to the work of the investigative team, which should remain out of the public eye.”

Savvides concluded by assuring the public that “the legal service is closely monitoring the issue, and I hope that it can be completed as soon as possible.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the legal service stressed that the appointment of an independent criminal investigator in relation to the video does not undermine the role of the police.

Legal service spokeswoman Polina Evthyvoulou told CyBC on Wednesday that the police remain fully responsible for the investigation.

She said they will be assisted within its scope by Paschalides, whose legal training and expertise are expected to be valuable as complex legal issues arise.

Instead, she said the move is intended to reinforce the credibility and effectiveness of the investigation, as authorities examine possible criminal offences and alleged “hybrid attacks” against the Republic.

The investigation intensified following a meeting on Monday morning between attorney-general George Savvides, deputy attorney-general Savvas Angelides and police chief Themistos Arnaoutis.

During the meeting, police briefed the legal service on progress made so far and on the next steps.

Police have confirmed that the investigation is being pursued both in Cyprus and abroad, following the publication of the video on January 8.

The footage alleges illegal campaign financing involving President Nikos Christodoulides and close associates.

Police spokesman Vyronas Vyronos said investigators are not operating without direction, but stressed that specific details cannot be disclosed while the case remains under active investigation.

Vyronos described the case as highly serious and complex.

He said the video is being analysed frame by frame to establish its authenticity and determine whether any editing or splicing has taken place.

Authorities are also examining the X account that published the video, including its authenticity, where it was uploaded from and how it was disseminated.

Statements have already been taken from former minister Giorgos Lakkotrypis and from Charalambos Charalambous, the former director of the President’s Office, who gave testimony before his resignation.

Police are also reviewing documents submitted by Lakkotrypis, while further testimony is expected.