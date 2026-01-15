Three individuals were arrested overnight on Wednesday during police operations to crack down on serious crime and maintain public order.

The police said the operation focused on key points in urban areas across Cyprus, in an effort to prevent crime and enhance the sense of security among the public.

One person was arrested in Larnaca for attempted murder, causing grievous bodily harm and residing illegally.

In Limassol, one person was arrested for driving without a driving licence, careless driving and causing an accident.

The third person was arrested in Famagusta for drink driving, with 103μg instead of 22μg. A case was immediately filed with a court.

The police also searched premises to prevent and suppress criminal behaviour and carried out over 360 traffic inspections resulting in over 120 reports and nine vehicles being confiscated.