Where do you live?

I live in Nicosia with my fiancé and our dog — my little family.

What did you have for breakfast?

Eggs Benedict and a latte because mornings deserve to be treated right.

Describe your perfect day.

A slow morning with a yummy breakfast next to my fiancé, a few errands, home-cooked lunch, and some downtime watching our favourite TV series. Later, I’m in candle making mode while my fiancé works on his perfumes (he’s just started his own perfumery journey). We end the day with cosy lighting, a warm meal and a movie. Simple, creative and full of love and that’s my perfect day.

Best book ever read?

I don’t have a single favourite, but I’m currently reading Thinking, Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman. I love how it explains why our brains sometimes trick us into bad decisions and how to catch yourself before you fall for them.

Best childhood memory?

Christmas with my family, a table overflowing with food, endless laughter, gifts everywhere and so much love. Just thinking about it still melts my heart.

What is always in your fridge?

Eggs 😂 my fiancé and I simply cannot function without them.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

A mix of ’90s and 2000s R&B, plus cover songs, especially covers by Lloyiso.

What’s your spirit animal?

A cheetah: confident, independent and fast when it’s time to act.

What are you most proud of?

My business, my fiancé for chasing his dreams, the people I love being close to me, and the personal growth I’ve achieved this year.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

The final scene of The Pursuit of Happyness. It’s such a powerful reminder that persistence, patience and belief in yourself really do pay off even when no one’s watching.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

My grandmother, Nada. I miss her endlessly. I’d love one more evening to talk, laugh, hug her and soak up her advice and wisdom. She reminds me how precious time really is.

If you could time travel, when/where would you go?

Egypt. it’s been my dream since I was a little girl. I’ve always been fascinated by its history and can’t wait to experience it one day.

What is your greatest fear?

Losing my loved ones.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Slow down. Stop worrying about what others think. Follow what lights up your soul, be proud of every step, and trust that everything will work out.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone.

Disrespect though thankfully, I’m happily engaged with the love of my life!

If the world is ending in 24 hours, what would you do?

Be surrounded by my family and my fiancé… and eat an unreasonable amount of crème brûlée 😂

Pascale Farah is a candle maker. Every part of the creative process is handmade, from the candle pot to the candle itself; working with non-toxic soy was and carefully chosen fragrances to turn cosy vibes and good energy into candles. She has multiple upcoming pop-up events planned, which she will announce through her social media pages. Follow her on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok