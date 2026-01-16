Conflicting statements have emerged over reports that a “citizenship-for-property” scheme is being discussed for Turkish nationals purchasing homes in the north.

Turkish daily Sabah reported that a proposal under discussion would grant “citizenship” to Turkish citizens who buy newly built homes in the north, subject to a financial threshold.

The initiative is said to target an estimated 20,000 to 25,000 unsold housing units, mainly in Trikomo, with property prices ranging from around $120,000 to $200,000 depending on size and location.

According to the report, contacts are ongoing and the issue is expected to be raised with Turkey’s Vice President, Cevdet Yilmaz.

The report added that such properties could be used for rentals, while also referring to concerns within the construction sector over legal actions by the Republic of Cyprus at a European level against individuals and companies active in real estate in the north.

However, the north’s construction contractor’s association president, Cafer Gurcafer, strongly denied claims that citizenship would be granted specifically to Turkish citizens purchasing property worth $150,000.

In a written statement, Gurcafer said such reports were a deliberate distortion of remarks made during an informal conversation, describing their timing as provocative given Yilmaz’s visit.

“We have neither made a request nor issued any statement regarding granting citizenship to those who purchase houses for $150,000,” he said.

Despite the denial, Gurcafer has also been quoted separately in the Turkish press as saying that discussions are underway with the authorities on a broader model that could grant citizenship to foreign buyers who purchase property above a certain amount and meet quality criteria.

Speaking to Türkiye newspaper, he said the aim was to bring the unsold housing stock back into the economy, arguing that demand from foreign buyers surged during the pandemic but later stalled, leaving tens of thousands of homes unsold.

He added that the housing sector was closely tied to tourism and rental income, and that any citizenship incentive would form part of a wider package.