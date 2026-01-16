Turkish vice president Cevdet Yilmaz has restated Ankara’s position that the Cyprus issue can only be resolved through the coexistence of two separate states on the island, during a visit to the north.

Speaking on arrival at Tymbou (Ercan) airport late on Thursday, in joint statements with Turkish Cypriot ‘prime minister’ Unal Ustel, Yilmaz said Turkey continued to believe that a two-state arrangement represented the “most realistic, just and sustainable solution”.

He argued that any settlement must be based on what he described as the reality of “two peoples and two states”.

He also repeated Ankara’s demand for an end to what he termed the “isolation” of the Turkish Cypriot community.

At a minimum, Yilmaz said this should include direct flights, direct trade and direct international contacts with the north, which currently remains solely recognised by Turkey.

The Turkish vice president rejected criticism by the Republic of Cyprus over the presence of Turkish troops on the island, claiming that the Turkish army acted “as a guarantor of peace and stability for both Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots”.

Yilmaz said Turkey would continue to support the north with what he described as unwavering determination and would “take all necessary measures to protect the rights and interests of Turkish Cypriots in every sector”.

He described the development of the north as a national priority for Turkey, adding that” Turkish Cypriots will never be alone”.

He said Ankara was closely monitoring all developments and working for what he called “the peace and prosperity of the Turkish Cypriot people”.

During his visit, Yilmaz referred to the economic and financial cooperation agreement for 2025, signed in March and in force since May, which he said provided around 21 billion Turkish lira in funding.

He said the agreement focused on infrastructure, as well as promoting the touristic economy of the north.

Yilmaz is scheduled to hold meetings with Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman, with the stated aim of further strengthening economic cooperation.