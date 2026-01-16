Cypriot artist Della was among the winners of this year’s Music Moves Europe Awards (MME Awards), announced on Thursday night at Eurosonic Noorderslag (ESNS) in Groningen, the Netherlands.

The MME Awards are co-funded by the European Commission’s Creative Europe programme, and mark a prestigious recognition for emerging artists, those “shaping the sound of Europe today and tomorrow”.

Aimed at supporting international careers, the awards have over the past 22 years highlighted several of Europe’s breakthrough acts, among them Stromae, ROSALÍA, Dua Lipa, Judeline and Christine and the Queens.

Seven awards were presented in total: five MME Awards, one Grand Jury Prize and one Public Choice Award. Each MME Award winner receives €10,000, while the Grand Jury Prize includes an additional €5,000 green touring voucher. The MME Public Choice Award 2026 winner receives €5,000.

Cypriot winner Della Savvidou, who released her debut EP 13 last June, blends dark-pop and alternative rock with raw, self-deprecating lyrics. Backed by Louvana Records, she recently headlined Fengaros and SHIP festivals, with upcoming sets at SoAlive Music Conference and ESNS itself.

The other four MME Awards winners were Camille Yembe (Belgium), Carpetman (Ukraine), Sarah Julia (Netherlands) and Sofie Royer (Austria). The Grand Jury Prize went to Spain’s Lia Kali, who also received the MME Public Choice Award, voted for by music fans across Europe and beyond.

All 15 nominated artists performed at ESNS, Europe’s leading music showcase festival and conference, and took part in the MME Education Programme, which offers insights and best practices from across the music industry.

European Commissioner for Culture Glenn Micallef warmly congratulated the winners, saying that “Europe’s music scene continues to thrive through its diversity, creativity and bold artistic voices.”

“The MME Awards celebrate the artists who are shaping the future sound of our continent and taking it beyond Europe’s borders. I am sure that their sounds will reverberate throughout Europe,” he added.