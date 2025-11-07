Where do you live?

I live in a really picturesque part of Liverpool close to Lark Lane – it’s a small cozy apartment and I live by myself.

What did you have for breakfast?

I often skip breakfast (I did today, whoops), but I had a Mexican rice bowl I made for lunch.

Describe your perfect day

It would probably be a Saturday in October. I’d wake up and go to the beach with my dog in Protaras/ Ayia Napa, have lunch (drenched in fresh lemon) and be lazy. Then I’d make my way back to Nicosia and have dinner and an unplanned night out with my friends.

Best book ever read?

The Silence of the Girls is an amazing novel I read a few years ago that has stuck with me. It’s about the Iliad (which I was obsessed with as a kid) from the women’s perspective at that time.

Best childhood memory?

Growing up on a farm in nature. I rode horses bareback, made olive oil and learned how to drive a manual truck when I was 12. Loads of time outdoors.

What is always in your fridge?

Good butter, pecorino, parmesan, olives, lemons and probably a tupper of leftover rice.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Melanie De Biasio – Your Freedom Is the End of Me

What’s your spirit animal?

My acquaintances would say a dog, my close friends would say a cat – I’d probably say a fox. They’re emotional and playful animals, which I kind of resonate with and you need to scratch the surface to get to know them.

What are you most proud of?

Probably the fact that I have done what I’ve done without compromising my values and being nominated in the Music Moves Europe (MME) awards 2026, the EU’s most important prize for upcoming artists.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

N/A

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

My grandpa Andreas, who I never got the chance to meet. I’ve heard a lot about him and I think it would be a cool way to meet someone who the people I loved, loved too.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

The future in Cyprus. Would be interesting to see what it’s like in 50 years. Hopefully united.

What is your greatest fear?

Clowns

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

To trust my instinct and the closest people to me. To take chances. To spend less time on my phone.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone.

Bigotry. Although I don’t think I’d be dating a bigot in the first place.

If the world is ending in 24 hours, what would you do?

Find a way to get on a massive stage and play a last concert. Probably that or maybe just go to the beach with my dog.

Della released her debut EP 13 in June. Her music is described as dark-pop and alternative rock with honest, self-deprecating lyrics. She headlined Fengaros Festival, SHIP Festival and will next perform at the Eurosonic Noorderslag (ESNS) and SoAlive Music Conference. Vote for her in the MME awards here