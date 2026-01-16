The Security Council was briefed on Thursday night behind closed doors on the UN chief’s two reports on Cyprus, covering his good offices mission and Unficyp’s mandate.

The UN secretary-general’s special representative in Cyprus and head of Unficyp Κhassim Diagne refrained from elaborating on his briefing.

“We are still at a premature stage,” he said.

The Security Council’s renewal of Unficyp’s mandate has been scheduled for January 29.

diagne meeting current head of the Security Council Somalian permanent representative to the UN Abukar Dahir Osman

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres recommended the renewal of its mandate for a further 12 months, until January 31, 2027.

On Wednesday, the foreign ministry expressed its disappointment over “the tendency of the UN to maintain an equal distance approach, resulting in the inaccurate and selective depiction of the realities on the ground” in Cyprus.

Commenting on the UN chief’s reports, the foreign ministry said it looked forward to the implementation of the agreements reached and a new meeting in its enlarged format under UN auspices, with the aim to resume talks for a Cyprus settlement.

The foreign ministry welcomed the UN secretary-general’s commitment to continue his efforts to resume negotiations, with the goal of achieving a viable and comprehensive solution based on the agreed framework and UN Security Council resolutions.