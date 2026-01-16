The roof of a stone-built house in Pano Arodes, Paphos, caught fire on Thursday night, believed to have been caused by a faulty chimney. The residents managed to exit the building safely.

The fire brigade was notified of the incident at 9.21pm and sent three fire trucks to extinguish the fire. It was placed under control at 10.49pm.

The fire and heat generated caused extensive damage to the first floor, while the smoke affected the ground floor and its contents.

The residents became aware of the fire before its spread.

At 3.43am on Friday, the fire brigade was called out to a fire in Oroklini, Larnaca, where the wooden pergola of a house had caught fire.

The fire was placed under control at 4.17am.

Part of the pergola was damaged, along with the ground-floor kitchen, a first-floor storage room and a car parked nearby.

The residents managed to exit the building safely as soon as they became aware of the fire.

Investigations into the cause of both fires are ongoing.