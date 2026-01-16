Authorities are still awaiting DNA results to confirm the identity of a man whose body was found in the sea off the Avdimou coast earlier this week, amid ongoing investigations into the disappearance of Russian businessman Vladislav Baumgertner.

The body was discovered on Wednesday in an area under the jurisdiction of the British bases and was described as being “in an advanced state of decomposition”, preventing immediate identification.

A post-mortem examination has since been carried out by a British bases coroner, with samples taken to establish both the man’s identity and the cause of death.

While police have not formally linked the discovery to Baumgertner, sources close to the investigation told the Cyprus Mail that certain items of clothing found on the body are consistent with what the missing businessman was last reported to have been wearing, lending weight to the possibility that the remains may be his.

Officials stressed, however, that confirmation will depend entirely on forensic analysis.

Baumgertner, the former chief executive of fertiliser giant Uralkali, has been missing since January 7 after disappearing from his home in Pissouri.

Search efforts have focused on the surrounding area, where his mobile phone last transmitted a signal, and have included land, coastal and aerial searches, although operations were hampered in recent days by severe weather.

Police said all scenarios remain under consideration, including an accident, suicide or criminal activity, and that no injuries have so far been officially confirmed.

They also reiterated that there is currently no indication linking the case to any other investigations involving foreign nationals on the island, including the recent death of a Russian diplomat in Nicosia.