The Iranian embassy in Nicosia has issued a statement rejecting allegations of a violent crackdown on protesters inside Iran, describing recent unrest as a foreign-directed terrorist campaign and accusing demonstrators of “amplifying misinformation”.

The material was circulated to media outlets after the Cyprus Mail reported on protests staged by the Iranian diaspora in Cyprus, where demonstrators urged parliament to take a stand against Tehran and called for sanctions and international investigations into alleged human rights abuses.

In its response, the embassy said that demonstrations which began in late December were initially economic in nature before being “co-opted” by armed groups allegedly directed by foreign intelligence services.

The statement refers to protesters as “terrorists and instigators” and states that violence against civilians, including women and children, was deliberately carried out to provoke international intervention.

The embassy attributes responsibility for the unrest to the United States and Israel, alleging the presence of Mossad agents on Iranian streets and citing public remarks by former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo as proof of foreign coordination.

It further says that ambulances, mosques, banks and public buildings were systematically targeted, and that hundreds of weapons were seized from armed groups.

Regarding reports of protesters being killed, the embassy says deaths were caused by “terrorist atrocities”.

The statement also includes preliminary damage figures said to have been compiled by the Iranian authorities, alongside a document dividing events into four phases, culminating in what it calls the restoration of public order and mass public rallies in support of the government.

According to the embassy, more than 80 per cent of Iranians wish to see unrest end, while a majority blame foreign interference rather than domestic grievances.

The embassy’s account stands in direct contrast to claims made by Iranian protesters in Cyprus, human rights organisations, and international media, which have reported lethal force used against demonstrators, mass arrests, internet shutdowns, and widespread intimidation.

Earlier this week, Iranian residents gathered outside the Cypriot parliament and the Iranian embassy in Nicosia, calling on authorities to support Iranians protesting against the country’s leadership.

Protest organisers described Iran as a dictatorship and accused security forces of killing unarmed civilians – claims Tehran has consistently denied.

The Cyprus Mail has previously stated that footage and material circulating online from Iran cannot be independently verified due to access restrictions and communication blackouts.

International human rights organisations have nevertheless continued to document alleged abuses and have called for independent investigations.