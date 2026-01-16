Markets often begin pricing future utilities long before the utility itself goes live. This pattern is common in DeFi, where protocols may not have users yet but already trade at values based on expected cash flows. Tokens with incoming lending or yield functions are especially prone to re-pricing during these anticipation windows. A new cheap crypto appears to be entering that phase now, with analysts asking whether it could join the list of early-stage projects that re-priced before usage rather than after.

What is Mutuum Finance (MUTM) preparing

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is building a lending protocol that will allow users to supply and borrow crypto assets through smart contracts once live. Suppliers will earn interest and receive mtTokens that represent their position. Borrowers will post collateral and pay interest to access liquidity without selling long-term holdings.

Demand for borrowing tends to increase during bull markets because traders seek leverage for positions without unwinding their portfolios. This interest creates revenues for the protocol and yield for the suppliers who keep the liquidity pools active.

What matters for price modeling is not the marketing narrative but the timing of V1 protocol activation. According to the project’s official X account, the V1 protocol is preparing for testnet deployment as part of its Phase 2 roadmap. That places MUTM at the point where markets transition from treating it as an idea to treating it as a protocol nearing execution.

Supply alignment

This utility timing overlaps with supply tightening. MUTM currently sells at $0.04 in Phase 7 of its structured presale. Early phases began at $0.01 in early 2025. That means Phase 1 participants sit on a 300% MUTM appreciation.

Funding has also been steady rather than speculative. Mutuum Finance has surpassed roughly $19.8 million in raised capital from more than 18,800 early holders. So far, 830 million tokens have been sold out of a total 4 billion supply. Roughly 45.5% of the supply, or 1.82 billion tokens, has been allocated for the presale.

Phase 7 is 5% allocated and has been selling out faster than previous stages. Analysts interpret this as allocation tightening, which often occurs near the end of structured sales as launch approaches.

Buy demand logic

Once live, Mutuum Finance will introduce mtTokens that track both the deposit and earned interest. If a user deposits $1,000 in ETH at a 5% APY, their mtTokens would reflect the principal and the $50 in yearly interest. Borrowers paying interest generate yield for the suppliers.

The second system expands token-level demand. A portion of protocol revenue will be used to buy MUTM on the open market. MUTM purchased on the open market is redistributed to users who stake mtTokens in the safety module. This aligns buy pressure with usage instead of speculation.

Analysts highlight this model because it ties token demand to lending volume, collateral flows, and liquidation events. This is different from meme assets, where demand depends on sentiment instead of revenue.

Could MUTM reach $1?

Mutuum Finance has also completed security steps that typically occur before liquidity deployment. Halborn Security audited the V1 lending codebase. The MUTM token received a 90 out of 100 score from CertiK’s token scan.

Analysts developing longer-term price models are not asking whether MUTM spikes in the short term. Their horizon extends into 2027–2028, when V1 could mature into broader usage. In a base case tied to protocol revenue, some analysts model a move from $0.04 to $0.35–$0.60 if lending volumes reach modest levels.

In a stronger adoption cycle where revenue and mtToken staking operate at scale, the models show that a multi-year path toward $1 is feasible. That would represent roughly a 2,400% increase from current levels, which is why MUTM is being discussed as a potential long-term DeFi crypto rather than a short-term rotation asset.

