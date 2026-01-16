Seven hospital patients with influenza have died in Cyprus since the start of the current flu season, amid pressure on hospital capacity and a shortage of available beds.

Acting health ministry permanent secretary Elisavet Constantinou said the deaths involved elderly patients who had been hospitalised since December, with most suffering from underlying health conditions.

A total of 98 influenza cases have required inpatient care so far this season.

Of these, 85 patients were treated in state hospitals and 13 in private facilities.

Thirty-nine cases were confirmed through molecular laboratory testing, while the remaining 59 were identified using rapid antigen tests.

Hospitals have come under increased strain in recent days as seasonal infections rise, prompting an emergency coordination meeting at the health ministry on Thursday.

The meeting brought together representatives from state health services, the health insurance organisation and private hospitals to address patient management and bed availability through closer public and private sector cooperation.

Constantinou said the healthcare system remains adequately prepared and that vaccination continues to be the central pillar of prevention efforts.

She stressed that planning measures are in place despite the current pressure on services.

The public, particularly those in vulnerable groups, has been urged to observe basic personal protection measures to limit the spread of infection.

These include good hand hygiene, avoiding close contact with people showing symptoms, wearing a mask in enclosed spaces and ensuring adequate ventilation.

People experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough, breathing difficulties or sore throat have been advised to contact their personal doctor promptly for assessment and possible antiviral treatment.

Constantinou underlined that flu vaccination, especially for high-risk groups, remains the most effective measure for preventing serious illness.