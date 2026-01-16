What’s Google’s number one search term relating to Cyprus?

Take a guess, go on…

Is it halloumi? Could it be politics? Perhaps, given that most of our planet is in the depths of winter, the world is searching for ‘Cyprus holidays’? (It is. As winter bites across the northern hemisphere, millions are planning their next dose of sun. But this term ranks eighth, not first.)

Well. How about this. Put yourself in the shoes of a dentist in Milton Keynes, a freezing Swede, or a third-generation Cypriot in Melbourne. What’s the one thing they all want to know?

That’s right – they’re all searching for ‘weather Cyprus’!

Over the days, weeks, and months, it’s the one term that holds steady – right at the top, all of the time. It matters to tourists planning trips, to the diaspora checking in on home, and to anyone for whom Cyprus still represents warmth, light, and familiarity.

Interest in the term peaks at 8am, falls through the European night, and soars again every morning. Telling us that this is a daily ritual – not a whim.

Unsurprisingly, the number two search term relating to our island is ‘Cyprus weather’. Closely followed by ‘Cyprus time’ (because someone, somewhere, is always about to call).

After that, it gets a bit more interesting. Because the fourth most-Googled Cyprus search term is ‘Paphos’. After which we get ‘Cyprus Paphos’ and then ‘Paphos Cyprus’!

It makes sense. In 2024, as visitor numbers soared and tourism poured €3.2 billion poured into our economy, it was Paphos that ranked as the island’s top destination.

Now, bear in mind that these search terms come from the entire world – this is what everyone, everywhere Googles in relation to Cyprus. Even when you go back in time, the island’s earthquakes, political upheavals, and economic haircuts are still trumped by searches for our weather.

It’s nice to know. Because the weather speaks of normality: a life well-lived; a country bathed in sun and warmth.

So let’s have an actual look at what people will find this weekend when they Google their favourite phrase…

Across the island, the weather is behaving itself — but with just enough character to keep things interesting.

In Nicosia, Friday and Saturday hover around a pleasant 16°C, with crisp mornings and brighter afternoons. Sunday brings stronger northerly winds, knocking daytime highs back slightly, before things lift again on Monday, which is sunnier, warmer, and blustery.

Limassol’s pattern is similar, though the coast keeps things a touch milder – 17 to 18 degrees over the weekend. Expect bright spells through Friday and Saturday, a windier Sunday, and a breezy but sunny start to the week.

Over in Larnaca, the temperatures hold steady at 18 degrees. Friday is calm and bright, Saturday turns cloudier, and Sunday brings a brief morning shower. Monday clears nicely, though winds remain lively – not summer-still, but walkable with conviction.

Paphos sees the most action, though temperatures remain steady around 18 degrees. Friday is fine, Saturday turns greyer with showers developing, and Sunday is unsettled with rain passing through. By Monday, though, sunshine returns and the worst is over.

The Ayia Napa region mirrors this pattern: bright starts, a showery and very windy Sunday, then a clearer (though blustery) Monday.

Up in Troodos, it’s properly wintery. Cold nights dip below zero, Saturday brings cloud and the odd flurry, and Sunday brightens again. By Monday, temperatures lift noticeably, though jackets remain non-negotiable.

So, should you happen to be one of the many people around the world who has Googled ‘weather Cyprus’ and ended up here – well, now you know!

WEEKEND WEATHER TIPS

• Sun is reliable; wind less so – layers are your friend, especially on Sunday.

• Saturday is the sweet spot – calmer, brighter, and best for outdoor plans.

• Sunday brings attitude – expect gusts, coastal drama, and the odd shower.

• Troodos is winter-proper – freezing nights, crisp days, and no shortcuts on warmth.

• January behaves like January – flexible plans beat fixed expectations.