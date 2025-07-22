Cyprus generated €3.2 billion from tourism in 2024 as traveller numbers rose, with Paphos ranked as the island’s top destination, according to a report released on Tuesday by the statistical service.

Specifically, total arrivals reached 6,285,427 during this time, reflecting a rise of 2.9 per cent over the previous year.

Departures, meanwhile, totalled 6,270,760, which also marked an increase of 2.70 per cent compared to 2023.

Air traffic continued to dominate travel patterns, accounting for 97.70 per cent of both arrivals and departures during the year.

Tourist arrivals specifically saw a stronger uptick, increasing by 5.1 per cent to reach 4,040,200 in 2024, compared to 3,845,652 the year before.

During 2024, the United Kingdom remained the most important source of tourism for Cyprus, accounting for 34.00 per cent of the total tourist traffic.

This was followed by Israel with 10.50 per cent, Poland with 8.30 per cent, Germany with 5.70 per cent, Greece with 4.50 per cent and Sweden with 3.70 per cent.

A substantial portion of tourists, specifically 31.50 per cent, reported staying in Paphos during their visit.

Other key destinations included Ayia Napa with 15.90 per cent, Larnaca with 14.20 per cent, Limassol with 12.40 per cent and Paralimni with 11.40 per cent.

The report added that smaller percentages of tourists visited other areas of the island.

The primary purpose of travel to Cyprus remained leisure, with 81.10 per cent of tourists stating holidays as their reason for visiting.

An additional 11.90 per cent visited friends and relatives, while 6.90 per cent came for business purposes.

Crucially, revenue from tourism reached €3.20 billion in 2024, up from €2.99 billion in 2023, representing a 7.30 per cent increase.

The average expenditure per person stood at €794.40, which was 2.10 per cent higher than the average in 2023.

Moreover, the highest monthly average expenditure per person was recorded in August at €921.59, while the lowest monthly spending average was in January at €513.32.

Trips abroad by residents of Cyprus also increased during the year. A total of 1,754,937 trips were made by Cypriot residents in 2024, up by 4.40 per cent from 1,680,345 in 2023.

Among destinations, 34.70 per cent of residents travelled to Greece. The United Kingdom attracted 10.50 per cent of outbound Cypriot travellers.

Italy received 5.20 per cent, Germany 3.70 per cent, Russia 3.10 per cent and France 2.90 per cent.

August was the most popular month for travel abroad among residents of Cyprus, while February saw the lowest number of trips.

The majority of Cypriots travelling abroad, 72.50 per cent, did so for holidays.

Professional reasons were cited by 19.40 per cent, studies by 6.80 per cent, and 1.30 per cent travelled for other purposes.

The data was compiled through the passengers survey conducted at Larnaca and Paphos airports.

Additional information was gathered from administrative sources such as monthly port arrivals.

The statistical service further explained that the survey covers all persons passing through passport control in the government-controlled areas of Cyprus, excluding those who arrive or depart from the north.

Grossing-up of figures was based on data from the civil aviation department and cruise passenger lists, among other sources.

Finally, it should be noted that between June 2020 and April 2022, the passengers survey at arrivals was temporarily suspended, with data sourced instead from the Cyprus Flight Pass platform.

















