Former first lady Androula Vassiliou said her late husband, former president George Vassiliou, lamented the fact of having not achieved the reunification of Cyprus, describing it as his greatest unfulfilled goal.

Speaking as his body lay in state, Vassiliou reflected on her husband’s character and political legacy, stating that Cyprus would have been a very different country had he served a second presidential term.

“He established the republic and laid the foundations of the modern state,” she said, adding that his narrow defeat in the 1993 election had prevented him from completing the reforms he had begun.

“For a few hundred votes, he did not have the chance to continue his work. With a second term, Cyprus would have been different.”

She described Vassiliou as a “workaholic who pursued his goals with determination”, and said public reaction following his death showed widespread recognition of his contribution.

She referred to messages she has received from citizens who told her they had not supported him politically but had benefited from a system based on merit rather than patronage.

“They gave the message that meritocracy must prevail,” she said.

According to Androula Vassiliou, her husband’s enduring legacy was his commitment to democracy and his humane approach to politics.

She said that even in his final days, the Cyprus issue remained his central concern.

“His eyes would open when I spoke to him about Cyprus. His great anguish was how the island could be reunited. He left with that pain,” she said.

George Vassiliou’s body is lying in state at Ayia Sofia church in Strovolos from 10am to 5pm, allowing the public and officials to pay their respects.

The funeral will be held at public expense on Saturday, January 17, at 1pm, at the Ayia Sofia church.

President Nikos Christodoulides and his cabinet are expected to attend.

The family will receive condolences at the church from 11.30am.

Burial will take place at the Aglandjia municipal cemetery.

Saturday has been declared a public holiday.