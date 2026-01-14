The state funeral of former president George Vassiliou, who passed away on Tuesday night aged 94, will be held on Saturday, January 17 in Strovolos.

The service will take place at 1.00 pm at the Ayia Sophia church, and his burial will follow at the Aglandjia municipal cemetery.

His body shall lie in state at the same church on Friday, January 16, from 10.00 am to 5.00 pm.

He is survived by his wife Androula, his children Sofia, Evelthon and Vasso, and his grandchildren George, Alexandros, Andreana, Savvas and Anthea.

In place of wreaths, the family has requested that donations be made to the Arodafnousa palliative care centre, the pancyprian kidney patients organisation and Spavo, the association for the prevention of family violence.