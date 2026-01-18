Both of Fairouz Arnous’ parents have Alzheimer’s. This is how he describes the experience

Alzheimer’s is one of the most painful diseases to witness, not only because of what it does to the person who has it, but because of what it does to the people who love them.

It is a disease that arrives quietly, almost politely at first. A forgotten word. A misplaced memory. A moment of confusion brushed off as nothing. And then one day, it hits – fully, mercilessly – and you realise that life will never be the same again.

Watching someone you love live with Alzheimer’s is a battle within itself. You grieve them while they are still alive. You fight every day between hope and heartbreak. You smile for them while breaking inside, because they may not remember yesterday, but they still feel love, fear, and comfort in the present moment.

Alzheimer’s is deeply underrated and misunderstood. There is not enough awareness, not enough support, and not enough effective medication. Once it takes hold, it doesn’t just affect memory – it steals identity, independence and dignity. It makes you question what, when and how. How did this happen? When did it start? And why is there so little we can do to stop it?

The pain is layered. It’s in the repeated conversations. The blank stares. The moments when they no longer recognise your face but still recognise your voice. It’s in the silence after realizing that the person you knew is slowly slipping away, piece by piece.

And yet, even in this darkness, there is love. There is patience. There is humanity. Alzheimer’s teaches us the value of presence over memory, of kindness over explanation, of holding a hand instead of correcting a fact. It reminds us that love does not live only in the mind – it lives in the heart.

For caregivers and families, this disease is exhausting, emotionally and physically. It deserves more attention, more research, more compassion and more support. No one should have to face Alzheimer’s feeling alone or unheard.

Alzheimer’s hurts deeply. But those who stand beside the ones affected show a strength that often goes unseen. And that strength – quiet, steady, and full of love – deserves to be recognised.