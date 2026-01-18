A quantity of cannabis, flares and a firecracker were found at the home of a 25-year-old man in Limassol, police said on Sunday.

According to police, following an assessment of information, officers stopped a vehicle driven by the 25-year-old for a check on Saturday afternoon.

During the search, they found and seized a handmade cigarette containing traces of cannabis, a metal grinder with a small amount of cannabis and a precision digital scale.

The man was arrested for a flagrant offence and a subsequent search was carried out at his residence. There, police located and confiscated cannabis with a total gross weight of 220 grammes, 20 factory-made hand flares, a factory-made firecracker and one live round of military-grade ammunition.

The anti-drug squad (Ykan) and Limassol CID are continuing investigations.