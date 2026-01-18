Police appear to have acted hastily under pressure following a serious brawl involving gunfire in Larnaca, an incident that unfolded close to the Larnaca police headquarters, with a district court overturning part of the authorities’ handling of arrests linked to the case.

A 48-year-old Cypriot national, known to police from previous cases, was arrested in connection with the incident, while three foreign nationals aged 35, 26 and 20 remain at large.

They have yet to be located despite ongoing police efforts.

The 48-year-old was remanded in custody for eight days, with the procedure carried out at Larnaca general hospital where he is being treated after sustaining injuries during the brawl.

In a statement, police said that searches carried out in various premises in Larnaca as part of the investigation led officers to an apartment occupied by three people aged 26, 28 and 29.

Eight 9mm cartridges were found and seized. Although the occupants were not among the wanted suspects, all three were arrested for the flagrant offence of illegal possession of explosive materials and taken into custody to assist investigations.

The three were brought before Larnaca district court on Sunday morning.

One was released after the court ruled that insufficient evidence had been presented against him.

Police requested an eight-day remand for the remaining two, but the court rejected the length of the request, ruling that it was not justified for the completion of investigations.

Instead, a four-day remand order was issued.

Meanwhile, the three foreign nationals sought in connection with the brawl remain at large, with police continuing searches to locate and arrest them. Investigations are also ongoing to identify other individuals involved in the incident, which took place at around 3.30pm on Saturday and involved people reportedly armed with axes, sticks and a firearm that was discharged.

At the scene, officers recovered two spent cartridge cases, believed to be from a pistol, as well as bloodstains.

Police are investigating a series of serious offences against the four suspects linked to the case, including conspiracy to commit a felony, illegal possession and transportation of a firearm, illegal possession of explosives, extortion, demanding property with threats, participation in a criminal organisation, assault causing actual bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon, knife possession and carrying weapons with intent to intimidate.