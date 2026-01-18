A noticeable shift is taking place as XRP traders start looking beyond large-cap moves and into smaller DeFi coins priced under $0.10. Analysts tracking this rotation point to one clear target: Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a new DeFi project sitting at $0.04 in presale with a confirmed $0.06 launch price, offering a clean entry range before the token goes live.

Why XRP traders are looking at MUTM presale

When a major coin like XRP delivers strong returns, many traders take profits and move down the market-cap curve to chase the next fast mover. That rotation often favors DeFi projects with two qualities: a product launching near the token debut and a price still low enough to offer serious upside without needing huge capital.

Mutuum Finance fits that pattern. MUTM remains in Presale Phase 7 at $0.04, with the presale already exceeding $19.8M raised and 18,800+ holders participating. With a confirmed $0.06 launch price, the presale still offers a discounted window, and that discount is one of the main reasons analysts say larger traders are accumulating early rather than waiting for open-market pricing.

What Mutuum Finance is and how it works

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a decentralized, non-custodial lending and borrowing protocol built on smart contracts. Users supply liquidity, borrowers access funds using collateral, and rates adjust based on market demand inside the pools. The system is designed to support everyday DeFi activity while keeping the process streamlined for users who want practical functionality instead of complex workflows.

Mutuum Finance also runs two lending models designed for different asset conditions, and the differences are straightforward:

P2C (Peer-to-Contract): Users interact with pooled liquidity through smart contracts. This model suits more established assets and supports continuous borrowing and lending with rates adjusting based on pool usage.



P2P (Peer-to-Peer): Users set terms directly in isolated markets, allowing negotiated rates and durations. This model is built for assets that need more flexible, market-driven deal structures.

mtTokens and dividends that support buy pressure

When users supply assets on Mutuum Finance, they receive mtTokens, which represent their deposit position in the protocol. These mtTokens track the deposit as it earns interest over time, giving users a tokenized position that reflects their share of the pool.

A key point analysts keep highlighting is the protocol’s dividend-style distribution model. Mutuum Finance plans to use a portion of protocol revenue to buy MUTM from the open market and distribute it to Safety Module participants who stake mtTokens. That structure rewards long-term participants and creates recurring demand for MUTM tied to platform activity, which supports ongoing buy pressure as usage grows.

To visualize how the platform can be used, consider two simple examples with fresh numbers. A lender supplying $8,000 in USDT at 9% APY generates $720 over a year while keeping the principal positioned for withdrawal based on available liquidity. On the borrowing side, depositing $3,000 worth of ETH as collateral at a 70% LTV supports borrowing up to $2,100 in liquidity, keeping ETH exposure intact while unlocking funds for other opportunities.

V1 protocol launch soon and presale progression

Mutuum Finance is preparing to launch V1 protocol on the Sepolia testnet soon, and the build has already cleared a major trust milestone: the smart contracts have been fully audited by Halborn. That audit coverage strengthens confidence as the project approaches public release stages and wider attention.

The presale progression also shows why analysts view MUTM as a token that rerates quickly once trading opens. Phase 1 began at $0.01, and the current presale phase sits at $0.04, a 300% move across the presale timeline. The confirmed launch price is $0.06, keeping the current level clearly below the live-market debut.

Some analysts are already pricing in a fast push toward $0.25 shortly after launch, driven by two catalysts: the presale discount closing and broader visibility once trading opens. From $0.04 to $0.25 represents a 525% increase, which is exactly the type of move traders look for when rotating profits from larger coins into early-stage DeFi.

Another driver is the team’s plan to launch the platform at the same time as the token. That matters for market momentum because utility is available immediately, and immediate utility improves the project’s positioning for major exchange listings, which typically increase visibility and daily volume quickly after launch.

At $0.04, an investment of $1,500 buys 37,500 MUTM. At $0.25, that position is valued at $9,375, reflecting the type of upside traders target when moving from a large-cap winner into a new coin with a clear launch runway.

Analysts following trader behavior are increasingly pointing to a rotation from XRP profits into early-stage DeFi, and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is emerging as a leading pick under $0.10. With MUTM still priced at $0.04 in presale and a confirmed $0.06 launch price ahead, the discounted entry window remains open while the token is still pre-market.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer – The information provided in this content is intended for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, legal, tax, or health advice, nor relied upon as a substitute for professional guidance tailored to your personal circumstances. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of any other individual, organization, agency, employer, or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED (operating under the name Cyprus-Mail).