The everyday ways pets lift our mental health and the increasing number of venues that welcome them

Once considered simple companions, pets are increasingly being recognised as partners in health. Dogs, cats and even goldfish are credited with lowering blood pressure, easing loneliness and encouraging exercise. From hospitals studying therapy dogs to cafés rewriting their house rules, the world has started to treat animal affection as more than a luxury, as an essential part of mental wellness care.

Science backs this up, according to a 2024 review by UC Davis Health, pet ownership has been linked to reduced stress and anxiety, easing feelings of loneliness and improving cardiovascular health. More than 60 per cent of dog owners meet the recommended amount of weekly exercise.

But statistics are only part of the story, it is the small everyday moments that show just how much power animals have in shaping human happiness. “From the very beginning, The Boys was about community,” says Constantino Kouyalis, founder of The Boys at No. 5 brunch spot, which welcomes animals, “pets are part of that.” Strangers strike up conversations because their pets already have. “Suddenly everyone’s smiling. The atmosphere feels more human, more connected.”

Even burger joints are getting in on the trend. At Burger Shop Nicosia, staff keep water bowls and treats on hand for their four-legged regulars. “There’s one dog who visits every weekend,” says Ektoras Nikolaou, the owner of the shop. “He knows almost the entire staff by now and waits politely for his snacks.”

At The Boys at No. 5, scenes like that are a reminder that simple moments create connections that can lift a mood. “We’ve had days where three dogs shared the same name, which makes things pretty entertaining when you call one of them.”

At 2nd Chance Dogs, the emotional impact of this bond is something that founder Doris Karayianni-Papadima witnesses on a daily basis. “Adopting rescued dogs provides immense emotional benefits,” she said. “it’s such a rewarding experience – dogs know and feel that you have saved them by giving them a second chance, and in return they give love tenfold. They become your best friend, loving you unconditionally.”

Dogs are family and will always be your true and faithful friends, she adds. “It’s a pity that some people don’t see it that way and so easily give up on them instead of making sacrifices to care for them.”

Shelters across Cyprus all seem to have that same message. At Simba Animal Aid, president Natasha Michaelides says dogs that end up at a shelter come in different breeds and sizes but all share one common wish: “to be adopted by someone who will love them and care for them.” Today, Simba shelters 155 dogs and rehomes about 300 each year, “most of them abroad.” For Michaelides, the reward is seeing how lives change on either side of the leash. “Rescue dogs seem to know when their person needs them most and are ready to quietly support their human.”

Cats, too, have their place in this story. At Malcom Cat Protection Society, founded in the late 1980s by retired army major Stevenson, the sanctuary is run by volunteers who raise money through donations, their charity shop and fund raising events. “Visitors come from all around the world to get their ‘cat fix’,” says Pat Bailey. “Some live in rented accommodation and can’t have pets, so they come to be with the cats – to stroke them, brush them, and just spend time with them. Cats love to just sit on your lap to be stroked or brushed which has a calming effect and makes you forget what is worrying you”.

Scientific research echoes what pet owners have known all along. The Human Animal Bond Research Institute reports that more than 87 per cent of pet owners say they have experienced mental health improvements resulting from pet ownership. One in five have even had a pet recommended to them by a pet or therapist.

At Troulloi Dog Pound what began as two local women, Emma and Elzbieta, visiting the shelters to make sure that the dog s were taken care of has grown into “a fabulous group of all nationalities.” The small municipal pound runs entirely on volunteer effort, with only four cages available at any time. “If more people opened their hearts and homes, we could help so many more dogs. Every time someone fosters, they actually help two dogs: the one they take in, and the next one that can move into the space they’ve freed,” say volunteers.

For some, the bond between pets and people is simply a part of life. “I’ve always been an animal lover, vegetarian since a kid, so dogs and animals are my priority,” said Andrew Yiasoumi, from the pet friendly Secret Garden Wine and Coffee Bar in Larnaca, “I was brought up in the UK, so dogs in pubs and bars go hand in hand. Cyprus is slowly changing for the better – more coffee shops are starting to welcome dogs.” For him, the logic is simple: “Nowadays dogs are family, four-legged kids so would you want to go out and leave your kid home alone?”

Whether they are wagging, purring or curling up softly beside us, our pets offer us something that medicine cannot prescribe, unconditional love.

To make a donation visit: 2nd Chance Dogs – 2ndchancedogs.org.uk, Simba Animal Aid – simbaanimalaidcyprus.org, Malcom Cat Protection Society – malcolmcat.org, Troulloi Dog Pound – facebook.com/TroulloiCyPoundDogs