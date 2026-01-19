Pakistani firefighters began pulling bodies from the smouldering remains of a sprawling Karachi shopping mall on Monday where more than 60 people were still missing after a massive fire that killed at least 19 people.

The fire started late on Saturday at Gul Plaza, which houses 1,200 shops in a multi-storey complex spread across an area larger than a football field. The blaze in Karachi’s historic centre raged for more than 24 hours before it was mostly extinguished.

Videos showed flames ripping through the building as firefighters laboured through the night to put out the blaze. On Monday, they began cooling the structure and clearing twisted metal and debris strewn across the street, along with fallen air-conditioning units and shop signboards.

Most of the building had crumbled by Monday afternoon, with cranes surrounding the remaining structure amid fears it might collapse.

Qasir Khan said his wife, daughter-in-law and her mother had gone to the mall on Saturday evening and were among those still missing.

“The bodies will come out in pieces from here. No one will be able to recognise them,” Khan said, blaming the rescue effort for not being swift enough. “They could have saved a lot of people.”

Hundreds of people surrounded the building as rescue teams searched for survivors, including shopowners whose life’s work was reduced to ash overnight.

“We’ve been left high and dry, reduced to zero; 20 years of hard work, all gone,” said shopowner Yasmeen Bano.

NO HOPE HERE

Rescue workers were bringing human remains out in sacks, stopping to drink water after enduring intense heat.

Sarfraz Sheikh from the non-profit Alkhidmat disaster management agency told Reuters that 19 people had died in the fire and at least 60 others were reported missing.

“There’s no part of the building where things are good or in a state safe enough for someone to come out alive. A miracle is the only thing possible,” he said.

Murad Ali Shah, the chief minister of the southern Sindh province that includes Karachi, had earlier put the death toll at 15, including a firefighter. He added that 80 people were injured in the blaze with 22 already released from hospital.

Anger was bubbling when Karachi’s Mayor Murtaza Wahab visited the site on Sunday night, with people chanting anti-government slogans and protesting about the response time from the fire department, local media reported.

Kosar Bano said six of her family had gone to the mall to shop for a wedding. The last time she heard from them, they said they would be home in 15 minutes.

“The only hope we have is how many hands we will find, how many fingers we will find, and how many legs we will find. That’s it,” she said.

“Do you see any hope here?”

‘HEADS WILL ROLL’

According to rescue services, authorities received the first emergency call at 10:38 p.m. (1738 GMT) on Saturday, reporting that ground-floor shops were on fire. By the time firefighters arrived, the flames had already spread to the upper floors, engulfing much of the building.

Images of the mall’s interior revealed the charred remains of stores and a bright orange glow as flames continued to rise throughout the building.

Firefighters said Gul Plaza’s lack of ventilation caused thick smoke to fill the building and slowed efforts to reach people trapped inside.

“I’m admitting that there are faults. I can’t say whose fault this is. An inquiry will be conducted and heads will roll,” Shah said.

Provincial police chief Javed Alam Odho earlier said the fire was caused by an electrical fault, but Shah said the reason was still unknown.

The blaze could be Karachi’s biggest since an industrial site went up in flames in 2012, killing more than 260 people. A court ruled in 2020 that the disaster involved arson.