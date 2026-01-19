Cyprus sees broad-based tourism growth across key source markets

Cyprus record a sharp rise in tourist arrivals in December 2025, driven primarily by visitors from Israel and the United Kingdom, according to data released on Monday by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

Tourist arrivals reached 156,959 in December 2025, up from 133,063 a year earlier, marking an 18.0 per cent increase and confirming a strong end to the year for the tourism sector.

Over the full January-December 2025 period, total arrivals climbed to 4,534,073, compared with 4,040,200 in 2024, representing a 12.2 per cent annual increase.

In December, Israel emerged as the largest source market, accounting for 19.1 per cent of total arrivals, or 30,020 visitors, reinforcing its position as a key driver of winter tourism demand.

The United Kingdom followed closely, contributing 19.0 per cent, equivalent to 29,826 arrivals, although this represented a decline of 5.3 per cent compared with December 2024.

Poland ranked third, with 17,779 arrivals, making up 11.3 per cent of the total, and recording a strong 42.5 per cent annual increase.

Germany placed fourth, with 11,569 arrivals and a 53.5 per cent rise, while Greece followed with 11,413 arrivals, representing 7.3 per cent of the total, despite a 4.6 per cent decrease year on year.

Other notable increases were recorded from France, where arrivals rose by 55.6 per cent to 2,046, and Romania, which saw a 61.6 per cent increase to 4,183 arrivals.

Hungary posted the highest growth rate, with arrivals rising by 81.8 per cent to 969, while Austria also recorded a significant 37.8 per cent increase to 2,353.

In contrast, declines were observed from Norway, where arrivals fell by 33.2 per cent to 385, and Denmark, which recorded a 2.8 per cent decrease to 663.

Arrivals from Israel continued to expand strongly, rising by 29.6 per cent compared with December 2024, underlining the country’s growing importance to Cyprus tourism during the winter season.

In terms of purpose of travel, 56.4 per cent of tourists visited Cyprus for holidays in December 2025, up from 49.6 per cent a year earlier.

Visits to friends and relatives accounted for 32.0 per cent, down from 37.5 per cent in December 2024, while business travel represented 11.3 per cent, compared with 12.7 per cent a year earlier.

Alongside rising inbound tourism, Cyprus also recorded a significant increase in outbound travel by residents.

A total of 193,007 residents of Cyprus returned from trips abroad in December 2025, compared with 168,022 in the same month of 2024, reflecting a 14.9 per cent increase.

The main country of return was Greece, accounting for 28.4 per cent of all returns, or 54,759 residents, highlighting its continued role as the primary travel destination for Cypriot residents.

The United Kingdom ranked second, with 21,224 returns, representing 11.0 per cent, followed by Poland, which accounted for 6.5 per cent, or 12,554 residents.

For returning residents, holidays were the dominant purpose of travel, representing 69.3 per cent of trips.

Studies accounted for 15.0 per cent, business travel for 14.9 per cent, while other reasons represented just 0.8 per cent.

The figures are derived from the passenger surveys conducted at Larnaca and Paphos airports, supplemented by administrative data from ports.

The figures cover travellers passing through passport control in government-controlled areas and exclude arrivals and departures through ports and airports in the occupied part of Cyprus.