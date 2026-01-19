The leadership of Cyprus’ police and the European Union agency for law enforcement (Europol) convened on Monday, underscoring Cyprus’ push to strengthen cooperation with European partners as it modernises its response to serious and organised crime.

The day’s meeting brought together police chief Themistos Arnaoutis and Borja Barbosa de Miquel, secretary of the Europol management board, ahead of a forthcoming high level Europol meeting due to be held in Cyprus during the country’s presidency of the EU council.

Discussions focused on coordination, shared priorities and the evolving security challenges facing Cyprus and the broader Levant.

The meeting comes amid the rollout of the Cyprus police 2030 reform programme, an initiative aimed at modernising policing structures, investigative methods and intelligence use.

Central to the reform is a move towards information led policing, with greater reliance on data analysis and intelligence to address crime proactively.

The visit also aligns with plans to establish a new directorate for combating organised crime, intended to streamline investigations and improve coordination domestically and with international partners.

Europol’s involvement is expected to help shape how the police force functions, particularly in intelligence sharing and operational planning.

Cyprus has faced growing pressure from organised criminal activity in recent years, including cybercrime, fraud, drug trafficking and cross-border smuggling.

Europol’s latest organised crime threat assessment for 2025 highlights cyberattacks, illegal migration networks, drugs and firearms trafficking, and as key risks affecting the country.

Police officials have repeatedly warned that criminal networks are becoming more technologically advanced and increasingly international in scope, exploiting digital platforms and geographic routes.