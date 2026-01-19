Taxi drivers will go on a one-day work stoppage starting at 6am on Tuesday to protest what they describe as “uncontrolled action by passenger transport applications”, thetaxi union (Poat) said on Monday.

“[Poat] informs all its members and non-members that after the four-hour work stoppage that took place on Tuesday 13/1/2026 and due to the fact that no action and meeting has been initiated by the bodies involved, we continue our mobilisations as we had announced, (…),” it said.

The union demanded that they be taken into account, threatening of an indefinite strike starting Tuesday, January 27.

The taxi drivers are set to gather at dedicated meeting points at Larnaca and Paphos airport and at the Potamos Germasogeia parking lot in Limassol.

Drivers from Larnaca will gather at the airport’s parking lot between 7am and 8am and after which they are expected to block one of the lanes on the road.

The strike marks the second of its kind in the new year, following a first, four-hour work stoppage on January 13.

The drivers demand that ride-hailing apps from outside Larnaca stop operating at the airport, calling for the strict implementation of all taxi regulations.

Earlier in January, the drivers said that a series of meetings with the transport ministry have not yielded any results, thus prompting them to face “a question of pure professional survival”, leading them to call for strike action.