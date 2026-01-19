The police have arrested three additional men aged 34, 31 and 25 as part of the investigation into the fatal stabbing of a 41-year-old man in Peyia, bringing the total number of arrests in the case to four.

A 30-year-old man, the victim’s nephew, remains in custody under an eight-day remand after allegedly admitting to stabbing his uncle but denying any intention to kill.

The incident occurred shortly before midnight on Saturday when police received information on a reported altercation in Peyia.

Officers who attended the scene found the suspect outside his home and found his damaged vehicle about 50 metres away, with markings on its front and a shattered rear right window.

At around 12.15am on Monday, officers on patrol in Paphos stopped a vehicle carrying five people who said that they were transporting a stabbed man and requested urgent assistance.

The victim was identified as a 41-year-old, and was found with a knife lodged in the right side of his abdomen.

He was taken to the Paphos general hospital where he later died at around 4 am despite medical efforts.

Also in the vehicle was a 29-year-old man who had suffered multiple head injuries and abrasions, reportedly after being struck by a car.

He received treatment and was admitted to hospital.

Three others were also present in the vehicle.

According to investigators, the group had travelled from Limassol to Peyia to meet the suspect, a relative, in an attempt to resolve a personal dispute.

The police said the disagreement had remarkably arisen from public posts and exchanges on social media platform TikTok.

During the encounter, the victim allegedly damaged the 30-year-old’s car with a piece of wood.

The 30-year-old retorted by stabbing the victim in the abdomen with a large blade which remained embedded.

The victim then reportedly drove his vehicle into the 29-year-old man, before colliding with another parked car and fleeing the scene.

The 30-year-old had been arrested early on Sunday morning.

During questioning, the 30-year-old is said to have admitted to the stabbing but maintained that it was not intended to be fatal.

The court ruled there were reasonable suspicions and that the investigation remained at an early stage, ordering his continued detention.

The police are investigating offences including premeditated murder, grievous bodily harm and possession of a weapon.

Further statements are expected to be taken with the assistance of interpreters, while vehicles, premises and the crime scene are undergoing forensic examination.