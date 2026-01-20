A faulty fireplace chimney has been determined as the cause of fire in a Kato Lefkara home on Monday evening.

The fire brigade said it was notified at 6.54pm that a roof had caught fire in Kato Lefkara and three fire engines were sent to extinguish the blaze. The fire was placed under control at 7.32pm.

In a separate incident, a roof caught fire in Akaki, again due to a faulty fireplace chimney.

The fire brigade was notified of the incident at 9.04pm and sent two fire engines to the site. The fire was placed under control at 10.28pm.

The residents in both cases managed to exit the buildings safely.

From 6am on Monday till 6am on Tuesday, the fire brigade responded to 28 calls for help, 14 of which were fires and one a false alarm.