Police on Monday evening arrested five of the eight men wanted in connection with a brawl that broke out in Larnaca on Saturday afternoon.

The five are expected to appear before Larnaca district court for the issuance of a remand on Tuesday.

The suspects are accused of offences including conspiracy to commit a felony or misdemeanour, illegal possession and transportation of a firearm or explosives, extortion, participation in a criminal organisation or committing offences, demanding property by threat, assault causing serious bodily harm, threatening behaviour and the possession of a offensive weapons.

Efforts to locate the three remaining suspects are underway.

Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras on Monday voiced strong concern over what he described as the growing influence of organised crime, following a mass brawl in the town centre on Saturday in which weapons were drawn and shots were fired.

Speakig to television channel Ant1, he said that he has “been concerned about developments surrounding organised crime for some time”, indicating the incident was part of a wider pattern of criminal activity in Larnaca.

“This situation cannot continue. Incidences of attempted assassinations in Larnaca are well known. Organised crime cannot simply be easily fought,” he said.

While acknowledging statements made by the police and Justice Minister Costas Fitiris, Vyras said these had not been matched by concrete measures, adding that there has so far been little visible progress in addressing the problem and called on central government intervene.

“I do not think any measures have been announced… increasing patrols is not something which touches organised crime. Organised crime requires a lot more things and a lot more actions,” he said.

The brawl erupted near Larnaca’s police headquarters on Saturday afternoon, with reports that a man was attacked using fists and sticks, while a knife was allegedly drawn and gunshots were heard in the area.

On Monday the police identified eight people wanted in connection with the incident. They were named as: Allam JJ Abualsoud, 26, Mohammad Almadi, 25, Anas Alabit, 25, Wesam Joha, 31, Abulweimer Ahmed, 35, Kareem Azzazi, 19, Ahmad Azzazi, 26, and Yazan Azzazi, 25.

As of Monday night, police have not specified of the three individuals who are still being sought, as well as that of the five who were apprehended.