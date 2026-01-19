Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras led the outrage on Monday after a mass brawl which saw weapons drawn and shots fired took place in the town’s centre on Saturday, with political parties calling on the government to take action on organised crime.

Vyras told television channel Ant1 that he has “been concerned about developments surrounding organised crime for some time”.

“This situation cannot continue. Incidences of attempted assassinations in Larnaca are well known. Organised crime cannot simply be easily fought,” he said, before calling on the central government to take action so that the phenomena stop and people feel that the state is no top of things.

“We are not satisfied with words. We want to see results,” he said.

He then added that while the police and Justice Minister Costas Fitiris have “said some basic things”, there has been little in the way of action.

“I do not think any measures have been announced… increasing patrols is not something which touches organised crime. Organised crime requires a lot more things and a lot more actions,” he said.

Police spokesman Vyron Vyronos moved to defend the police and the government’s actions in light of the incident, saying that the area “cannot be considered unsafe due to one incident”.

The incident was investigated, arrests were made, and measures are being taken, he said.

Justice Minister Costas Fitiris and Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras at police headquarters, in Larnaca on Sunday

He then added that “the case in Larnaca is very serious” and insisted that the police are taking action on the matter.

“Measures have been heightened for days. There are other measures which are not for public disclosure,” he said.

He said there will be “an increased police presence in targeted areas” in light of the incident.

However, political parties remained unconvinced, with Disy declaring that “organised crime is no longer a marginal phenomenon”.

“In recent years, it has expanded and changed form. Dark money is being moved more easily, while criminal elements act by exploiting the weaknesses of the state,” it said.

It then decried “the absence of a coherent and effective strategy”, saying that this “has allowed these phenomena to gain ground and influence, undermining social cohesion and the public’s sense of security”.

As a society and as a state, we must move from observations to actions, it added, to create a comprehensive strategy to suppress organised crime and restore order and security in people’s everyday lives.

To achieve this, it added, “modern tools, international cooperation, and political will and determination are required”, while “no precious time should be wasted”.

Akel, meanwhile, said that the incident has “confirmed that organised crime and the underworld have become completely shameless”.

“Domestic and foreign networks, prominent figures of organised crime, are moving with audacity throughout Cyprus because the authorities seem helpless and unwilling to deal with them,” it said.

It added that the government has no excuses, as it “has all the legal tools at its disposal” but, yet, no bill is pending before parliament.

“What is missing is the will, ability, and plan to beat organised crime and for the state to confront the underworld,” it said.

Dipa MP George Penintaex said that “tackling organised crime, which is a perennial problem, requires a comprehensive national strategy, with clear targeting and a combination of short-term and long-term measures”.

The competent authorities must ensure the full investigation of these cases, the attribution of responsibility, and the strengthening of prevention mechanisms, with respect for the rule of law and human rights, he said.

The brawl broke out near Larnaca’s police headquarters on Saturday afternoon, with reported that a man was attacked with fists and sticks, while a knife was also reportedly pulled, and gunshots were heard.