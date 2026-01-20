The police are searching for four more individuals in connection with a brawl that broke out in Larnaca on Saturday afternoon.

On Monday evening, the police arrested five people wanted – one aged 31, one 26 and three 25.

The five arrested are expected to be taken before the Larnaca district court on Tuesday for remand orders.

The suspects are accused of offences that include conspiracy to commit a crime, illegal possession of firearms and explosives, extortion, participation in a criminal organisation, assault and threatening behaviour.

The brawl erupted near Larnaca’s police headquarters on Saturday afternoon, with reports that a man was attacked using fists and sticks, while a knife was allegedly drawn and gunshots were heard in the area.