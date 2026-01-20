Delivering one of Limassol’s largest residential pipelines while addressing affordability and building the city’s largest private build to rent portfolio

Square One is entering a defining chapter in its growth.

In one of the most significant residential announcements in Limassol’s recent history, the developer has confirmed the launch of more than 500 new homes across multiple prime locations in Limassol in 2026, with delivery scheduled for 2028. With entry prices from €190,000, this landmark pipeline represents a rare combination of scale, accessibility and long term investment performance.

At a time when housing supply is under increasing pressure and affordability has become a critical issue for local residents, Square One’s coordinated multi project rollout stands apart. Few private developers have delivered this volume of residential stock in a single year, across such a broad mix of urban, coastal and emerging districts.

Backed by Square One’s established development portfolio and its strategic collaboration with Dragon Capital, the expansion reinforces the company’s execution capability, financial strength and long term commitment to Limassol’s growth.

A strategic response to affordability and supply constraints

Limassol’s economic success has driven unprecedented demand for housing. However, rising construction costs, limited land availability, and sustained international interest have increasingly pushed new build prices beyond the reach of many local buyers.

At the same time, the supply of modern, well designed, efficiently priced apartments has remained constrained.

Square One’s 2026 pipeline has been intentionally structured to address this imbalance at scale.

By focusing on smart design, optimised layouts, and cost efficient construction, the company is delivering high quality homes at accessible price points, starting from €190,000.

This approach expands access to homeownership for local buyers, increases the supply of affordable rental housing and supports a more balanced and sustainable urban housing ecosystem.

Rather than contributing to price inflation, Square One is unlocking supply where it is most needed, ensuring that Limassol’s growth remains inclusive, resilient and investable.

The 2026 development pipeline

Square One’s upcoming launch spans coastal, urban, and emerging districts, creating one of the most diversified residential portfolios ever delivered in the city within a single year.

The Docks – Tsiflikoudia

Urban Regeneration & Waterfront Investment

7 floors | 93 units

Located in Tsiflikoudia, one of Limassol’s most strategically transforming coastal districts, The Docks sits at the centre of a major urban regeneration zone. Once an industrial waterfront, the area is now being redeveloped into a large-scale residential, cultural, and mixed use destination.

Key infrastructure projects are reshaping accessibility and long term value, including the redevelopment of the former SODAP Factory into a landmark public and lifestyle hub and the construction of Aktaia (AKTEA) Odos, a new coastal road directly connecting Limassol Marina to the Port. Just 50 metres from the beach, The Docks comprises 93 residential units with premium rooftop amenities including a pool, bar, gym, and sauna, supported by secure underground parking. Designed to meet sustained rental demand in an emerging waterfront district, the project offers early entry into one of Limassol’s next high growth coastal investment zones.

Verengaria Heights – Polemidia (affordable luxury)

Education-led growth & long-term residential demand

152 apartments

Verengaria Heights is located in Polemidia on the former Berengaria military estate, an area now positioned at the centre of one of Limassol’s most significant urban investment corridors. The district is being reshaped by major education, residential, and infrastructure development.

Key demand drivers include the €125 million expansion of Cyprus University of Technology, €56 million in new student accommodation, and the €50 million International Jewish Academy of Excellence, alongside established private schools, upgraded road networks and new green and sports infrastructure.The project will deliver 152 modern one, two, and three bedroom apartments, supported by landscaped gardens, two swimming pools, gym, residents’ lounge, co working spaces, underground parking and 24 hour security. Designed for both investors and end users, Verengaria Heights combines accessible pricing with strong rental fundamentals in a rapidly appreciating residential zone.

The ESEL Acquisition

Serviced living for the next generation of urban hospitality

Square One has completed the acquisition of the historic ESEL building on Anexartisias Street, Limassol’s first department store and a landmark of the city’s modernisation.

In partnership with Dragon Capital, the building will be transformed into a hospitality-focused, carbon-neutral development that respects its heritage while redefining its future. The project will deliver 92 serviced apartments, a rooftop pool and restaurant, gym and wellness facilities, alongside curated ground-level hospitality and retail.

Positioned at the heart of the Old Town, this development reinforces Square One’s long-term strategy of regenerating Limassol’s historic centre as a key residential, business, and tourism district.

The Collection

A landmark investment in the heart of Limassol

Located in the historic centre near Anexartisias Street, the Old Port and Limassol Marina, and just 600 metres from the seafront, The Collection is designed for modern city living and high-performance investment.

The project comprises 70 studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments, with intelligent layouts and strong rental appeal for both local and international tenants. Amenities include a rooftop pool, rooftop bar and lounges, private gym and wellness areas, concierge services, and secure underground parking. With close to 50 per cent of units already sold and construction scheduled to commence in March 2026, The Collection stands as one of the most compelling investment opportunities in Limassol’s urban core. Developed by investors, for investors, this is a long-term asset in the heart of the city.

Supporting local living: expanding affordable housing across Limassol

Alongside its large scale developments, Square One continues to deliver well located housing designed for everyday living and long term rental demand, with a strong focus on one- and two-bedroom residences in established neighbourhoods.

LENNOX Residences | Agios Athanasios

19 units | 1- and 2-bedroom apartments plus penthouses

A boutique development offering panoramic views, direct highway access and proximity to the city centre. Designed for strong owner occupier demand and stable long term rental performance.

AURA Residences | Agios Athanasios

16 units | Studios, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments plus penthouses

A limited supply development in a highly sought after location, combining contemporary design with strong long term investment fundamentals.

NOA Residences | Mesa Geitonia

12 units | 1- and 2-bedroom apartments

Located minutes from Makariou Street and Limassol city centre, NOA focuses on functional layouts, urban connectivity and consistently high rental demand in one of the city’s most established residential districts.

ALDO Residences | Agios Athanasios

6 units | 2-bedroom apartments

An ultra boutique development offering privacy, modern design and strong residential appeal in a low density setting with rising local demand.

CEO & Founder Statement – Demetris Papadopoulos

“Our 2026 pipeline directly addresses Limassol’s housing affordability challenge while delivering long-term value for investors. By increasing supply through intelligently designed, well-priced developments, we are creating real opportunities for local buyers and families, supporting strong rental demand and building a more balanced and sustainable property market.”

A defining moment for Limassol’s property market

With more than 500 new homes launched in a single year, across multiple districts and price points, Square One’s 2026 pipeline represents one of the largest coordinated residential rollouts in the city’s modern history.

It signals not only financial strength and execution capability, but a strategic vision that aligns private investment with public need. By combining affordability, scale, and investor performance under a single development programme, Square One is redefining what responsible growth looks like in Limassol.



