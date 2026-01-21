A total of 164 foreign nationals have been deported from detention centres and the central prisons in Cyprus between December 10 and January 20, according to a report released by the justice ministry on Wednesday.

Overall, 643 foreign nationals have left the country in a 45-day period. Including the 164 deported from prisons, there were 450 who departed under voluntary return programmes, and a further 29 individuals who were staying illegally in the republic and chose to leave of their own volition.

The measures form part of a coordinated government strategy to reduce overcrowding in the prison system while maintaining effective control over illegal immigration.

The ministry said operations to identify undocumented migrants and manage prison congestion continue intensively across Cyprus and are already producing tangible results.

The deportations follow a policy direction announced by the president in December, with implementation steps taken in January after consultations between the justice ministry and the deputy ministry of foreign affairs and immigration.

Discussions focused on expanding mechanisms to encourage voluntary returns and the possible early release of foreign prisoners convicted of ‘non-serious’ offences.

Government sources said around 100 foreign inmates convicted of minor crimes could be released and deported, forming part of a wider plan affecting up to 175 prisoners.

Official figures show Cyprus’ prison population stands at around 1,120 inmates, with foreigners accounting for more than half.

Overcrowding at the central prison in Nicosia has persisted for years and prompted repeated warnings from prison staff, rights groups and international bodies.

In December, the council of Europe’s committee for the prevention of torture expressed grave concerns about prison conditions, highlighting severe overcrowding, inter-inmate violence and limited access to sanitation.

The report detailed that up to four prisoners were being held in cells under six square metres.