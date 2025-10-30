A new proposal allowing Cypriot courts to deport foreign nationals convicted of serious crimes was submitted to the House of representatives on Thursday, following a request by Disy parliamentary spokesman Nikos Tornaritis.

The proposal seeks to amend the criminal code to give courts the power to order the removal of non-Cypriot residents who commit serious offences. The proposed law targets crimes such as acts of violence, robbery, involvement in criminal organisations, or terrorism. It aims to strengthen the tools available to Cypriot courts in addressing serious criminal activity.

Tornaritis said the proposal will enhance public safety and effectively protect citizens, while fully respecting the rule of law, European law, and the international obligations of the republic of Cyprus.

The legislation includes clear procedural safeguards and human rights protections, the lawmaker said.

Each deportation decision would be subject to judicial review and must comply with European and international law. Special provisions are designed to protect the principle of non-refoulement, ensuring individuals are not returned to countries where they face danger, the best interests of children, and the rights of European Union citizens residing in Cyprus.

Tornaritis emphasised that Cyprus should have a modern, fair framework allowing the removal of those who seriously break the law, without undermining humanitarian principles or European standards.