A woman was killed on Wednesday night after being struck by a car swept along by floodwaters in southern Athens, as intense rainfall triggered widespread flooding across the capital.

Greek media reported that the woman was walking when water carried several vehicles from higher ground, with one car hitting and trapping her beneath it.

The fatal incident occurred amid severe weather that has battered Attica since Wednesday afternoon, leaving vehicles and debris drifting through residential areas.

Videos shared on social media showed cars being carried by the force of the water, while parts of the road network became impassable.

According to data from the national observatory of Athens, nearly 100 millimetres of rain fell in parts of the wider area within hours, an amount normally recorded over several months.

The downpour caused power cuts in some districts and prompted emergency services to respond to multiple incidents.