Parliamentary scrutiny of the social support fund intensified on Thursday as lawmakers pressed for a full list of donors following a video alleging corruption and influence at the presidential palace.

The matter is now in the hands of attorney-general Georgios Savvides after statements by state treasurer Andreas Antoniades, and the personal data protection commissioner, Maria Christofidou at the House audit committee hearing.

The committee, chaired by Disy MP Dimitris Dimitriou, asked Antoniades to provide a list of all donors from January 2020 to December 2025.

“The infamous video has made allegations concerning the social support fund and that individuals gain favour from the presidency through contributions,” Dimitriou said.

Antoniades – who also acts as the treasurer for the charity – affirmed that he had requested a legal opinion from the attorney general, adding, “after the commissioner’s positions are examined, an opinion will be given on whether the relevant list will be forwarded to parliament.”

Christofidou chose not to offer a clear stance to the committee and instead reserved the right to issue a written statement to parliament at a later stage.

Akel MP Andreas Pasiourtides immediately challenged her.

“Parties are obliged to publish their donors in detail and by name, your lack of a position contradicts the law,” he said.

Antoniades provided a summary of donations, showing a dramatic increase in contributions.

In 2020, 23 donors gave €590,914, rising to 118 donors contributing €2,049,909 in 2025.

Bar association vice president Nicholas Tsardellis said, “transparency can be ensured with a simple legislative regulation to ensure the donor’s consent, so that the data is made public.”

Discussion of the video’s substantive claims was limited in the hearing due to the ongoing criminal investigation.

Senior lawyer Irene Neophytou voiced her frustration that “the risk of contamination of the ongoing investigation” prevented a genuine debate.

Nicos Zampakides from the independent authority against corruption insisted that “although the authority examined the video, it did not conduct an investigation, as the legislation does not allow a parallel study while a criminal investigation is underway.”

Philippa Karsera , first lady and president of the social support fund, was remarkably absent from the session.

It remained unclear whether Karsera has in fact resigned as chair of the charity – despite her stated intention to do so. The fund’s website still mentions her as the chairperson.

In a letter she defended the body’s transparency, adding, “there is no opposition on my part to the publication of all the donors’ data.”

Karsera insisted that “all sponsorships were bank transfers supervised by the state treasurer”.

Auditor-general Andreas Papaconstantinou remarked that, “the payment of contributions to this fund certainly elucidates preconditions, since those who contribute to the fund likely have their interests directly or indirectly affected by bills or government policy.”

The auditor-general drew attention to a company which in 2018 donated €100,000 to the charity; then for the next four years it contributed nothing, but came back in 2023 with a €395,000 donation. The following year the same outfit donated another €300,000.

“This specific company had transactions with the state, which raised a red flag about a possible special relationship.”

The chief auditor also noted that from 2023 to 2024, revenues to the charity increased five-fold, while expenditures went up three-fold.

“It’s an unnatural pattern, but doesn’t necessarily mean something bad,” he noted.

The social support fund retorted by accusing Papaconstantinou’s approach “as an attempt to instrumentalise the audit to serve political expediencies.”

Committee chairman Zacharias Koulias further clashed with the auditor general, arguing, “what you wrote in your report is beyond your authority, if you want to speak so freely, you should run for president, you sir, have an obligation to the law.”

Papaconstantinou replied: “With all due respect, I do not accept your claim, the Audit Office will express its opinion, it is within its duties. We draw attention when we believe there are risks, after which it is up to parliament to pass laws and for cabinet to take any actions, we left no insinuations.”

Akel MP Christos Christofides described the video as “an unprecedented conflict of interest” and that “the issue is not with the audits in question, but the content the auditor-general has reported,” pointing to companies contributing large sums while holding state contracts.

Disy MP George Georgiou called for full disclosure, accusing the state treasurer of “servility” for not publishing all donations, including a €10,000 contribution referenced in the video.

Antoniades briefly threatened to leave the session, insisting, “I do not accept personal attacks, the attorney-general will determine when information can be disclosed.”

Akel MP Irini Charalambidou defended the auditor, urging him to “continue doing his job and not to be intimidated,” taunting Koulias in the process by commenting he was, “adopting Philippa’s position, go and join her at the palace.”

Koulias defended his statements, insisting that “neither Christodoulides wants support from me, nor does the first lady, the auditor must act within the framework of the law.”

The social support agency distributed nearly €4 million in grants to 2,520 students from 2023 to 2025.

Parliament awaits guidance from the attorney-general on whether detailed donor information shall be released.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, sources familiar with the matter described the charity as a “hybrid”.

Whereas the entity is a public-law body, established by law, and subject to audits by the Audit Office, it is exclusively driven by private donations – it receives no government funding.

The sources confirmed that there exists no cap on donations.

The law establishing the fund provides for no obligation to disclose the donors or the amounts. It is silent on the matter.

However in October 2024, Christodoulides vetoed a bill mandating disclosure of the fund’s donors.

Under this legislation, tabled by MPs and passed by parliament, and which never came into force, the names of donors for amounts of €5,000 and over would have been published.

The president refused to sign off on the law, and referred the matter to the Supreme Court. The court sided with the president, finding that disclosure of the donors, along with the amounts, would violate the principle of ‘proportionality’.

It’s understood that the Audit Office has full access to the donors and the amounts – but it may not disclose them to the public.

Meantime the state treasurer indicated that from now on, any donations above €20,000 to the charity will be disclosed along with the donor’s name. Donors wishing to give more than €20,000 will be asked to sign a disclosure consent form. If they refuse, the charity will not accept the donation.