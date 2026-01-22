Members of the Kurdish diaspora and Cypriots staged protests in Nicosia on Thursday, condemning ongoing attacks on the Kurdish region of Rojava in northeastern Syria and urging Cyprus to take political action.

The demonstration began outside the Interior ministry, passed the EU government office on Vyronos avenue and concluded at the House of representatives.

Protesters chanted “Woman, life, freedom”, “Terrorist Jolani”, a reference to the nom de guerre of former Al Nusra emir and current president of Syria, Ahmed Hussein al-Sharaa, “Terrorist Erdogan” and “Long live the freedom of Rojava”, expressing alarm over escalating violence in northern and eastern Syria.

A Kurdish delegation led by Yasin Tarbous, head of the Democratic Union Party’s (PYD) local branch in Cyprus, was received at EU office complex.

Demonstrators called for international condemnation of what they described as ‘war crimes by militias linked to Syria’s transitional authorities and for an end to external support sustaining the conflict’.

The protest was attended by Ecologist politician Oz Karahan alongside other members of the Ecologists – Citizens’ Cooperation party, the only Cypriot political party formally represented.

Party members carried banners expressing solidarity with Rojava and Kurdistan.

A similar protest took place on Wednesday evening outside the Limassol municipal office.

Members of the Kurdish community said the attacks targeted not only territory but a political and social model built on gender equality, local democracy and coexistence.

“What is happening in northern and eastern Syria is an attack on freedom, women’s achievements and the will of people to live democratically,” a statement read.

Protesters accused Turkish backed militias of carrying out attacks on civilians, forced displacement and executions, describing these acts as war crimes.

They also warned of a renewed siege of Kobani, despite a ceasefire agreement between the Syrian Democratic Forces and the Syrian Transitional Government.

The Kurdish community appealed directly to President Nikos Christodoulides, holding the EU Council presidency, to “assume political responsibility to stop the massacres, mobilise international public opinion and recognise the legitimate resistance of the Kurdish people”.

Further concern was raised over reports that two fighters from the Women’s Defence Units were abducted in the Deir ez-Zor area by armed groups linked to Syria’s transitional authorities.

Kurdish organisations and women’s rights groups have demanded their immediate release and accountability for those responsible.

The foreign ministry said it was ‘closely monitoring developments and stressed that full implementation of the ceasefire was vital for Syria’s unity, stability and the protection of Kurdish rights’.