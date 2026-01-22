Deputy migration minister Nicholas Ioannides on Thursday opened the first informal meeting of EU justice ministers in Nicosia by urging European partners to act as a ‘united front’.

Addressing his European counterparts, Ioannides warned that “our petty disagreements should not distance us from the fundamental goals of the European vision,” stressing that cooperation and solidarity were essential at a time when migration pressures and return mechanisms remain high on the EU agenda.

The two-day meeting, taking place on January 22 and 23, focuses on sustainable approaches to migrant returns and integration across the EU.

It is the first informal ministerial gathering hosted in Cyprus during its six-month presidency of the European Council.

Welcoming delegates, Ioannides highlighted the symbolism of the host city, saying Nicosia is “the only EU capital under military occupation”, bearing “the marks of history” while remaining “a symbol of endurance, strength and hope”.

He added that Cyprus, despite being geographically on the periphery of Europe, is “deeply rooted in its European destiny”.

“We are proud to belong to the greatest project of peaceful cooperation our continent has ever known,” he said, describing the EU as a project founded on “mutual trust, solidarity and respect for the rule of law”.

“At a time when the fundamental values of the international order are being tested, our meeting today is a reminder of who we are and what we have built together,” Ioannides proclaimed.

The meeting comes amid heightened scrutiny of migration management in Cyprus, where the government has recently expediated the repatriation of foreign nationals, including detainees and prisoners, as part of efforts to ease prison overcrowding and strengthen return procedures.