Where do you live?

I live in Nicosia with my husband, my plants, and my sculptures.

What did you have for breakfast?

Eggs, fruit, avocado and homemade bread.

Describe your perfect day

Working all day on projects, fully immersed in my practice, close to nature and loved ones, no overthinking-just life.

Best book ever read?

Difficult question! A book that blends philosophy and poetry and opens questions rather than answers.

Best childhood memory?

A dream of running up a hill and falling into endless fields of poppies.

What is always in your fridge?

Chocolate and eye patches.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Alternative indie-emotional, layered, and slightly melancholic.

What’s your spirit animal?

A horse. I grew up around them; they represent freedom, strength, and sensitivity.

What are you most proud of?

My belief and power that I can do anything if I truly commit to it.

What movie scene has stayed with you?

In Severance, the moment in the elevator when the characters switch from their personal self to their work self. That quiet transition feels unsettling and powerful, a single mechanical movement that erases memory and splits identity. It stayed with me because it reflects how easily systems can separate who we are from what we do, and how fragile the idea of a “whole self” can be.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Any poet-for long conversations and wandering thoughts.

If you could time travel, where would you go?

South Korea!

What is your greatest fear?

Loneliness

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

You are powerful. Trust your instincts and don’t rush.

What would stop you dating someone?

I will never stop dating my husband! Hehe!

If the world is ending in 24 hours, what would you do?

Run away and live fully until the end.

Elpida is a visual artist, art educator, and founder of Kuns Studio, a ceramics and sculpture space in the centre of Nicosia. Alongside her artistic work, she designs and delivers educational art programmes for children, teenagers, and adults. Follow her on social media to find out more about the workshops. @kuns.studio, @hoopkuns