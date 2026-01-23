Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos paid a visit to Abu Dhabi on Friday, where he signed a memorandum of understanding on energy cooperation with the UAE’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“The Memorandum establishes a long-term and structured framework for cooperation across the entire energy chain, creating conditions for the development of joint initiatives in a wide range of energy sectors,” the foreign ministry wrote in a post on X.

The MoU is aimed at strengthening the bilateral cooperation “across the entire energy chain” and to facilitate joint initiatives in the energy sector.

“The Memorandum serves to enhance and strengthen the ties between Cyprus and the UAE, while at the same time laying the foundations for future synergies, investments, and value-added development projects in the wider region,” the ministry’s post concludes.