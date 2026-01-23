A German real estate agent facing charges in Cyprus for allegedly usurping Greek Cypriot property is expected on Monday to submit written testimony detailing the conditions of her pre-trial detention, as the Nicosia criminal court declined to consider her release.

Eva Isabella Kunzel, who has been held in custody since her arrest in July 2024, is accused of illegally advertising and promoting Greek Cypriot-owned properties in the north.

Her lawyer, Sotiris Argyrou, filed a request for conditional release, citing what he described as degrading detention conditions, prolonged incarceration, and delays in the prosecution’s case.

The court ordered that Kunzel remain in detention while written submissions are exchanged.

Presiding judge Nicholas Georgiades said the release request would not be forwarded at this point, allowing time instead for the defence to submit a sworn written statement from the accused on the conditions of her detention.

The prosecution will then file its own written response, including testimony from prison officials addressing the allegations raised.

Argyrou told the court that his client has been in pre-trial detention for 18 months, which he said in practice amounts to “two years in prison,” while the trial has progressed languidly.

He remarked that only three witnesses have testified so far out of 64 listed in the indictment.

He added that the evidence exceeds five million digital files and that the prosecution has acknowledged investigations are still ongoing, with the possibility of additional witnesses.

In arguing for her release under strict conditions, Argyrou proposed that Kunzel could stay at a hotel near the courthouse, post bail of up to €600,000, report daily to a police station, surrender her travel documents, or comply with any other measures deemed appropriate by the court.

Central to the defence application were allegations regarding detention conditions at the central prisons.

Argyrou submitted correspondence with the prison commissioner, and other officials, along with the latest report of the European committee for the prevention of torture (CPT), published in April 2025.

He claimed that prescribed medication for Kunzel, related to health issues following an accident, was unjustly discontinued for long periods, despite the drugs being registered and widely available in Cyprus.

According to the defence, the medication was briefly restored in November and December last year before being stopped again in January and only resumed this week following further correspondence.

Argyrou also referred to an incident in which a mouse head was allegedly found in the accused’s food, claiming that when steps were taken to file a complaint, Kunzel was subjected to threats.

Additional complaints included claims that her sealed canteen orders were routinely opened in front of other prisoners for months, allegedly leading to her being targeted and robbed, and that she was initially denied access to a translator, preventing her from explaining her medical needs.

Argyrou cited Articles 5 and 6 of the European Convention on Human Rights, as well as Article 8 of the Cypriot constitution, arguing that prolonged detention under such conditions amounts to inhuman and degrading treatment and violates the right to a trial within a reasonable time.

Prosecutor Anna Matthaiou responded that several allegations were not supported by the correspondence submitted, including claims regarding the lack of an interpreter.

She said issues relating to detention conditions should be addressed through official testimony from prison authorities and requested time to respond.

She also stated that Kunzel is sharing accommodation with a convicted prisoner by her own choice and that prison wards are separated between convicted and untried detainees.

Earlier in the hearing, a police officer from the cybercrime unit testified regarding social media posts and videos allegedly linked to Kunzel, advertising investment opportunities in the north.

The witness said her social media profile contained 596 posts, including videos and photographs promoting property developments, and was linked to the website of the company VePa Immobilien.

The next hearings in the trial are scheduled for January 26, January 28, and January 30.

Kunzel remains in custody pending the submission of the written statements.