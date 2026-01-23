Several areas of Nicosia have been left without electricity after 1pm on Friday following a failure in the transmission system, the electric authority (EAC) reported.

The outage has affected residents in Ayios Dometios, Engomi and Strovolos, with reports also indicating problems in Lakatamia.

The EAC estimates that power will be restored in Ayios Dometios by 3pm and in Engomi by 2.30pm.

No restoration time has yet been provided for Strovolos.

Authorities are working to resolve the issue.